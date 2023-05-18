Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Bajaur district

BAJAUR - A terrorist was killed in exchange of fire between own troops and terrorists in Loesam area of Bajaur district on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist.

The ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.