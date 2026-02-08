Lahore Weather Update: Punjab Capital to see Rain Next Week under New Westerly Wave

LAHORE – Cold and dry weather is expected in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, the next week will bring rains and thunderstorms.

Lahoris can expect mixed weather week as temperatures hover between 7 °C and 10 °C, with increasing chances of showers by Tuesday. On Sunday, there are clear skies with temperatures ranging from 8 °C to 10 °C, offering a sunny start to the week. In coming days, Rain showers are likely, with cooler temperatures dropping to 7‑9 °C, bringing some relief from the dry spell.

The city’s humidity is currently around 71%, which may make mornings feel chillier than the thermometer indicates. Authorities advise citizens to carry umbrellas and warm clothing on Tuesday as showers are expected.

Lahore Weather Update

City Humidity Min Temp Sunday Monday Tuesday LAHORE 71% 9 °C 8-10 8-10 7-9 (Rain)

A westerly wave is likely to approach the western parts of the country from today and is expected to grip the upper parts on 09 February and may persist till 10th Feb.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy to cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall is likely at isolated places in northern/western Balochistan.