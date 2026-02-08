FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Cricket Board write to ICC about boycotting India Match?

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) firmly rejected claims by Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta, calling them completely false. The board stressed that it has not contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding a boycott of the upcoming match against India.

PCB spokesperson said, “The claims made by the Indian journalist are entirely untrue. The Indian media is spreading false news. Just wait a little, and it will become clear who actually made the contact.” Adding a cryptic warning, the spokesperson remarked, “Time will tell who knocks on whose door, and who doesn’t.”

It all stemmed from reports shared by Indian media, which said PCB allegedly sent letter to ICC explaining its reasons for refusing to play against New Delhi. The reports created flurry of speculation about Pakistan’s intentions in the Group A clash.

Pakistan Cricket Board previously announced it would not take the field against India in the Group A match. This decision followed the removal of Bangladesh from the tournament due to security concerns, with Scotland stepping in as a replacement.

As tensions rise and rumors swirl, cricket fans around the world are waiting to see how this high-stakes drama unfolds—and who is really behind the alleged communications.