Bangladesh Cricket Chief in Pakistan ahead of key ICC meeting

LAHORE – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Aminul Islam has landed in Lahore on an emergency mission to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid cricket tensions in the region.

Sources reveal that the high-stakes visit comes just before crucial ICC meeting, showing major developments in international cricket.

The urgency of Aminul Islam’s visit is linked to Pakistan’s recent refusal to play against India, a decision that has sparked unprecedented controversy. Both BCB and PCB chiefs are expected to attend the ICC emergency meeting online, which has been convened to address this escalating crisis. Another key ICC emergency session is also anticipated today, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Sources confirm that Aminul Islam will return to Dhaka by this evening, after intensive meetings and participation in the ICC session. Cricket analysts are calling this emergency visit a defining moment for the sport in South Asia, underscoring the high drama currently gripping the region’s cricketing landscape.