Iran urges Indian govt to stop massacre of Muslims to avoid its isolation from Muslim world
11:15 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
TEHRAN - Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieved over the massacre of Muslims in India.
In a tweet, he urged the Indian government to confront extremist Hindus and their parties, and stop the massacre of Muslims to avoid its isolation from the Muslim world.
The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.#IndianMuslimslnDanger— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 5, 2020
