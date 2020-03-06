Iran urges Indian govt to stop massacre of Muslims to avoid its isolation from Muslim world
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
Iran urges Indian govt to stop massacre of Muslims to avoid its isolation from Muslim world
TEHRAN - Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieved over the massacre of Muslims in India.

In a tweet, he urged the Indian government to confront extremist Hindus and their parties, and stop the massacre of Muslims to avoid its isolation from the Muslim world.

