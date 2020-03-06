Three die in Punjab rain-related incidents
Share
Lahore - At least three people were killed in as rain continues to batter the parts of the country, especially Punjab.
The intermittent rain caused a roof collapse in Okara in which two children have lost their lives while causality was reported in Kabirwala due to the rain.
Last night, flight operation was briefly suspended at the Lahore airport after the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued high alert. As many as six Lahore-bound flights were diverted to Islamabad for landing.
On the other hand, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert about possible flooding in nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Earlier, spillways of Rawal Dam were opened after an increase in water level following heavy rain in twin cities. The officials said that the gates of the spillways will remain open for few hours.
- Adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Sheikholeslam dies of ...01:39 AM | 7 Mar, 2020
- NUST becomes only Pakistani uni in top 300 world universities of ...06:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- AIOU to enforce digital automation system by autumn 202005:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- 'Religious scholars playing important role in guidance, training of ...05:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Madinah holy sites after coronavirus ...04:42 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein heading to Rikers island after heart surgery01:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman's ...12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019