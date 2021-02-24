Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s Ehsanullah Ehsan again: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Terming former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan’s escape a very serious matter, Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said that working is underway to re-arrest him.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar was talking to international media outlets. He said that prompt action was taken against army officers involved in Ehsan’s escape.

He said that the force at that time did not know about the whereabouts of the escaped militant.

The military spokespersons further said that the TTP leader’s Twitter account from where threats were being issued to Malala Yousafzai turned out to be fake.

Pakistani forces had arrested Ehsan in 2017, but he managed to escape in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was detained.

Talking about missing persons' issue, he said that the commission on the matter had made progress, adding that 4,000 out of total 6,0000 complaints have been addressed.