'King of Comedy' Amanullah dies after prolonged illness in Lahore

LAHORE - Popular comedian Amanullah Khan or Amanullah has died after a prolonged illness in Lahore. He was 70.

He was under treatment at a private hospital for diseases related to lungs and liver. An announcement about the funeral prayers is yet to be made.

Amanullah was a Pakistani television stand up comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan. He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.

He was conferred with Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan in 2018.

TV Shows

In 2010, Amanullah joined GEO News for its then new program Khabarnaak. He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazaaq Raat.

Some fellow comedians have said that Amanullah was their teacher, and they learnt comedy from him and from his comedy shows.

He had also toured India and many famous Indian comedians including Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar regard him as their teacher and inspiration.

In 2018, he reunited with Aftab Iqbal in Khabarzar on Aap News channel.

Films

He has also performed in two films named One Two Ka One (2006) and Na Maloom Afraad (2014).

Stage Dramas

Amanullah, who is also known as the king of comedy in Pakistan had appeared in many stage dramas. Some famous dramas include Begum Dish Antenna, Disco Deewanay, Khirki ke peechay.