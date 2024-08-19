Search

Poisoned milk claims lives of six children in Khairpur; probe underway

Web Desk
11:08 AM | 19 Aug, 2024
Poisoned milk claims lives of six children in Khairpur; probe underway
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A devastating incident has been reported from Khairpur, Sindh, as six children died after consuming milk contaminated with poison.

Reports in local media said the tragic incident took place in village of Habib Brohi, near Pir Jo Goth as over ten children's condition deteriorated after drinking contaminated milk.

Those who fell ill were quickly rushed to a local hospital, and two other children also died upon arrival, while eight others were critically ill. By the next day, four more children succumbed to the contaminated liquid food, raising the total number of fatalities to six, all from the same family.

Those who died are identified as Dilbar Ghulam Asghar, Fahmida Ganj, Baby Sonia, among others. Four other children Maryam Hajani, Manzoor, and Muhammad Bakhsh said to be in critical condition.

The families of victims are expressing grief and frustration, accusing local hospital of negligence. They claim that a shortage of medical staff and inadequate facilities contributed to the fatalities and are demanding accountability. The families also allege that delays in getting the children to the hospital, worsened by heavy rains, worsened their conditions.

Hospital administration confirmed that the deaths resulted from poisoning in the milk and are currently conducting tests to determine the specific nature of the poison.

