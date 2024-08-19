Heavy rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; More showers expected this week

Lahore and surrounding areas saw heavy rain and a windstorm on Monday morning, as the downpour caused waterlogging and power outages.
The rainfall, ranging from moderate to heavy, affected several areas including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Chowburji, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Model Town.
Local authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant to prevent any issues and assist residents. several low-lying regions became waterlogged, causing issues for commuters.
As per PMD advisory, monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea are moving towards southern and eastern parts of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting the northern regions.
This week, more rain, and thunderstorms are expected in Lahore, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, and Attock.
PMD also warned of rains in Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Multan, Taunsa, and D.G Khan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.