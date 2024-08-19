Heavy rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; More showers expected this week

Lahore and surrounding areas saw heavy rain and a windstorm on Monday morning, as the downpour caused waterlogging and power outages.

The rainfall, ranging from moderate to heavy, affected several areas including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Chowburji, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Model Town.

Local authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant to prevent any issues and assist residents. several low-lying regions became waterlogged, causing issues for commuters.

As per PMD advisory, monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea are moving towards southern and eastern parts of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting the northern regions.

This week, more rain, and thunderstorms are expected in Lahore, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

PMD also warned of rains in Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Multan, Taunsa, and D.G Khan.