State Bank of Pakistan clears air on ATM closure amid cyber attacks

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has responded to rumours about ATM closures, calling these reports false.
A statement issued by central bank warned against interacting with suspicious online links and sharing personal information. It also advised users to log out of online banking sessions promptly and to regularly check their account statements.
State Bank assured the public that both ATM and online banking services are operating normally and there are no disruptions. They urged people to ignore misleading social media posts and confirmed that they are working closely with banks and 1Link to maintain the security of the financial system and digital payments.
Strict IT and security protocols are being followed, the statement said amid public frenzy over the issue.
SBP however warned customers to remain cautious when using ATMs, visiting bank branches, or conducting online transactions. They should report any unusual activity immediately, avoid sharing sensitive information such as payment card details or passport information, and refrain from clicking on suspicious online links.
Logging out after online banking sessions and reviewing account statements regularly are also recommended practices, the statement said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
