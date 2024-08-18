Search

Fact CheckPakistanViral

Fact-check: The truth behind viral message about ATMs closure, mobile phone virus

Web Desk
08:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
viral message about closure of ATMs in pakistan
Source: Social media

A message is going viral on social media in Pakistan, warning people about closure of ATMs and online bank transactions.

The viral message carries warning for the people that all data of a person’s mobile phone will be formatted if he/she will open a video titled “Dance of the Hillary”.

However, a fact-check shows that this message has been circulating online since 2016 and now it is making rounds on social media in Pakistan. BBC Radio is being cited as the source of this message.

Different media outlets have run reports since 2016 that this message is a hoax and it has got nothing to do with reality. Although mobile phone users in Pakistan are falling prey to different types of frauds, this new viral message is a mere hoax.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has not issued any such warning about the closure of ATMs in Pakistan. Neither private banks have issued any alert. Moreover, ATM machines are working fine and digital transactions too are being done smoothly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Fact-check: The truth behind viral message about ATMs closure, mobile ...

07:54 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Can Imran Khan win Oxford University chancellor's election from ...

07:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Sports and social change: KWSSIP, NRSP charting a course for success

06:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Avalanche strikes Russian team on Gasherbrum IV: one missing, two ...

06:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan applies for Oxford chancellor position while in prison

06:07 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's urban population to hit 99.4 million by 2030, ADB warns

Most viewed

11:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies ...

01:10 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Monkeypox cases rise to three in Pakistan

08:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan reports 1st monkeypox case of 2024 in man who recently ...

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

07:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

Advertisement

Latest

08:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Fact-check: The truth behind viral message about ATMs closure, mobile phone virus

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 18 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: