Fact-check: The truth behind viral message about ATMs closure, mobile phone virus

A message is going viral on social media in Pakistan, warning people about closure of ATMs and online bank transactions.

The viral message carries warning for the people that all data of a person’s mobile phone will be formatted if he/she will open a video titled “Dance of the Hillary”.

However, a fact-check shows that this message has been circulating online since 2016 and now it is making rounds on social media in Pakistan. BBC Radio is being cited as the source of this message.

Different media outlets have run reports since 2016 that this message is a hoax and it has got nothing to do with reality. Although mobile phone users in Pakistan are falling prey to different types of frauds, this new viral message is a mere hoax.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has not issued any such warning about the closure of ATMs in Pakistan. Neither private banks have issued any alert. Moreover, ATM machines are working fine and digital transactions too are being done smoothly.