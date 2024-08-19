Tourists stranded in Gilgit-Baltistan as Karakoram Highway blocked amid flash floods

ISLAMABAD – Scores of Pakistani and foreign passengers were stranded in picturesque valley as parts of Karakoram Highway that connects Punjab to Gilgit-Baltistan remained blocked amid flash floods.

Initial reports claimed that floods driven by rapidly melting glaciers continued to cause widespread damage in GB, with the Karakoram Highway (KKH) being blocked at several points.

KKH Update for Travel

The extreme melting of glaciers, triggered by heatwaves, led to flooding in streams and rivers across various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, damaging numerous homes and sweeping away crops. Besides the KKH, the Gilgit-Shandur road was also obstructed by floodwaters.

Authorities reported that KKH was blocked in several areas between Gilgit and Khunjerab, including Jaglot in Gilgit and Shishkat village in Hunza, where mudflows cut off the highway.

Gilgit-Ghizer road also faced multiple blockages after overflowing nullahs in Ghizer district caused flooding. Several nullahs in Ghizer flooded on Sunday, leading to significant damage to public and private property.

Nearly two dozen houses were either fully destroyed or partially damaged by the floods. Infrastructure such as bridges, roads, water supply channels, and electricity systems were also impacted.