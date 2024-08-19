Tourists stranded in Gilgit-Baltistan as Karakoram Highway blocked amid flash floods

ISLAMABAD – Scores of Pakistani and foreign passengers were stranded in picturesque valley as parts of Karakoram Highway that connects Punjab to Gilgit-Baltistan remained blocked amid flash floods.
Initial reports claimed that floods driven by rapidly melting glaciers continued to cause widespread damage in GB, with the Karakoram Highway (KKH) being blocked at several points.
The extreme melting of glaciers, triggered by heatwaves, led to flooding in streams and rivers across various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, damaging numerous homes and sweeping away crops. Besides the KKH, the Gilgit-Shandur road was also obstructed by floodwaters.
Authorities reported that KKH was blocked in several areas between Gilgit and Khunjerab, including Jaglot in Gilgit and Shishkat village in Hunza, where mudflows cut off the highway.
Gilgit-Ghizer road also faced multiple blockages after overflowing nullahs in Ghizer district caused flooding. Several nullahs in Ghizer flooded on Sunday, leading to significant damage to public and private property.
Nearly two dozen houses were either fully destroyed or partially damaged by the floods. Infrastructure such as bridges, roads, water supply channels, and electricity systems were also impacted.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
