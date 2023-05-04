Nadia Jamil's father Abdul Jalil Jamil passes away

Abdul Jalil Jamil, the father of veteran actress Nadia Jamil and businessman Omar Jamil, passed away on Thursday.

He was born on February 18, 1945, and was the youngest son of Sheikh Mohammad Jamil and Hafeeza Jamil.

Nadia shared the news of her father's passing on Instagram and requested her followers to pray for his peaceful transition. She posted a picture of herself with her father and also shared details about his funeral.

"My best friend, my Abu, is not well. I’m asking for all the prayers, all healing energy and good vibes from everyone and anyone sending them across.

My first teacher, mentor, angel, friend, dad. My poet, philosopher, hilariously funny, cool, suave, super cool father, is in hospital and we all want him home, healthy and well again.

May he heal, and May his suffering end. May he laugh out loud with us again, listen to his birds in the morning, and teach us about the beautiful power of Faith, the joy of loving animals and nature and the peace one finds in poetry and Sufi kalaam.

There is only one @jaliljamil. Everyone who knows him knows what an adorable, unique, fine, angel of a man he is. There is no one like him. Never had been and never will be.

Keep him in your prayers. Please. I will be super grateful for your healing duas. Thank you.

Love, your Nado xxx" she wrote in the caption.

Abdul Jalil's youngest son, Omar, wrote a heartfelt note for his father in remembrance of his life. Omar shared that Abdul met his soulmate, Nusrat, at the young age of 18, and they spent the next 60 years together, experiencing life's ups and downs, including the loss of their first child. Abdul had the pleasure of seeing his two children, Nadia and Omar, grow into adults, cherishing the moments spent with his family, friends, dogs, and grandchildren.

Omar continued to describe his father's vivacious personality, stating that Abdul was a man of great faith and spirituality, a movie lover, and enjoyed engaging in conversations about life, God, faith, psychology, and the human condition. Abdul also introduced Omar and Nadia to the world of literature, poetry, and science fiction, instilling in them a love for books, philosophy, and Allah. Abdul had a passion for poetry and was an incurable romantic, often reciting works by Ghalib, Faiz, or Neruda.

Abdul Jalil is survived by his wife, Nuschie (Nusrat Jamil), his children, and his siblings, Farooq, Tariq, and Nighat. His legacy lives on through his family and the memories they shared together. Abdul's passion for life, love, and knowledge will always be remembered by those who knew him.