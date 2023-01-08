WATCH - Nadia Jamil recites Mian Muhammad Bakhsh's poetry

Lollywood's acclaimed actress Nadia Jamil is a force to be reckoned with. She steals the attention with her acting and now her singing prowess as well.

The Durr-e-Shehwar star, who has many blockbuster projects under her belt, was recently seen reciting a beautiful verse of Sufi poetry. Actor Saim Ali recorded Jamil's powerful vocals and the video left the internet praising the 47-year-old host.

The Jo Bichar Gaye star was seen reciting Mian Muhammad Baksh’s poetry from Saif-ul-Malook. Ali, who sat beside Jamil, was absolutely blown away by the Mere Paas Paas diva's angelic voice.

Social media users couldn't contain themselves as they were overwhelmed by Jamil's recitation and flooded the comments section.

On the work front, Jamil was recently seen in Mujhay Jeenay Do, Damsa and Jo Bichar Gaye.

Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Sirf Tum Hi To Ho, Angna, Zakham and Bichoo.