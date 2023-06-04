Hajra Yamin serves as a stellar muse for couture brand

Lollywood actress and model Hajra Yamin is sparing higher in her illustrious career, thanks to her impeccable acting skills and confidence. The Pinky Memsaab famed actress is recognized as one of the most sought after faces whether it is in the television or modelling industry. With a grandeur like Yamin, photoshoot campaigns are no big deal!

Most recently, the Ishq Na Kariyo Koi actress was seen working on her latest project as a muse for Demesne Couture, Yamin treated her Instagram family with insights and candid moments from the shoot.

Twirling in a red heavily embellished lehenga with cross diagonal pattern, paired with statement gold earrings, gold bangles, and a tie of tussles giving the back of her sleeveless blouse a regal touch, the Maan Jao Na star exuded extravaganza.

Yamin kept her hair and makeup simple by opting for a bun, and donning a dewy make-up.

In another series of photos and videos, Yamin graced a striking orange colored desi attire with heavy gold threaded embroidery in chic motifs.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, and Sevak: The Confessions.