Rizwan, Jamal aid Pakistan to score 313 against Australia in Final Test

Saim Ayub goes on duck as top order failed to perform at SCG

09:24 AM | 3 Jan, 2024
Rizwan, Jamal aid Pakistan to score 313 against Australia in Final Test
Pakistan, in hope for a single victory, lost all wickets at 313 in the final Test with the hosts in a commanding position at Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the first day of the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, and Agha Salman displayed A-game to help South Asian side make comeback into the game after back to back blow. 

After intial struggle, flamboyant hitter Rizwan and Salman made a lively partnership of 94 runs. Rizwan returned before tea, scoring 88.  

He scored an impressive 83 runs, courtesy of 9 boundaries and two maximums, while Salman contributed 30 runs with five fours.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but their openers returned early. In the final game of the series, the visitors had a tough start, losing top order in the first session. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over while debutant Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck by Josh Hazlewood.

Skipper Shan Masood showed resistance but was dismissed by Mitch Marsh for 35, leaving the team struggling at 96.

Cummins-led squad had a strong session, looking for series clean sweep and a farewell win for David Warner in his final Test.  

Pakistan continues to extend their winless streak against Australia in Test matches after losing the previous two games. 

Pakistan vs Australia playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

