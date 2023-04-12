Search

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you need to stay realist to what you believe in and don’t let those who disagree with you. You may be surprised to face financial strains today but you will find others helping you out. Be positive to tackle all challenges.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, this day brings you optimum chances for investment in new mega projects. You must   know what is likely to happen in office. Make yourself composed and confirmed in making choices.Spend time with friends and buddies to feel relaxed and calming.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel sorry for someone who is down on their luck. You don’t need to get too sympathetic because he has committed mistakes. Share advice but do realize their mistakes. Stay confirmed and connected with the administrative circle.

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Today, you don’t need to feel sorry for hard luck you have had in business earlier. You must be turning out to be sympathetic because he has committed mistakes. Share advice but do realize their mistakes. Accept challenges of life.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you should become to be a sort of person who is willing to compromise. Being a smart man, you will meet someone benefitting you remarkably. Lead others who don’t have vision and insight.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you may find some good news in your family issues. You may be feeling more secured and comfortable for all financial issues.  You have been creatively blessed mind so design aesthetically and imaginatively. This is the day when you can show the world what you can do.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find a position to help yourself reaching goals. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don’t go your way. It’s very good that the way you interact with other people is of huge importance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, your plans may be realistic and practical but you have to show the best energies for their achievements. It’s not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor today. Stay calm and wise.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, the harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. It is possible that you should take the hint and slow down a bit. If you take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world you’ll start making progress again. Be flexible and acceptable with others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, this is such an important time for you because opportunities to improve yourself, on every level, just keep coming. But they won’t keep coming forever, so get your act together and get the most from every hour and every minute. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you must be honest with yourself about what it is you really want from life. It is true that many times in the past you have pursued goals which, deep down, you knew were not right for you. Change your thinking now to come pace with the world.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you have to understand what you actually want to be explored in life. Have you learned any lessons of past mistakes and blunders? Try to secure your future and forget your past. Stay positive and react wisely.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

