Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

Web Desk 09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023
Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may understand spouse’s unique contribution for house.Whether you’re annoyed by everyone else’s. Housewives get tired of seeing same domestic chores. Things may turn around though when lovely friends ‘company will boost your mood. Get a facial makeup for the event.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, Money stress has you feeling down comfortable and at ease. You might be working through debts and will feel bound to pay off. More responsibilities at work keep you feeling productive and accomplished.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you might be making something into a way bigger deal than it actually is. It’s so easy to take things personally, but more often than not, that friend or coworker or even that frenemy means no harm. Go with friends for relaxation.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you might be making something into a way bigger deal than it actually is. It’s so easy to take things personally, but more often than not, that friend or coworker or even that frenemy means no harm. Stay calm and happy.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may find conflicts with coworkers or friends make things aggravating .So get ready to check out and take some space for yourself. Plan a trip or just read a book for once. Be happy and contented.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you may feel stress at work but may feel overwhelming at the top .Try not to take your boss’s mood swings so personally. Be happy   with your coworkers less to air out your frustrations, and more just to have a good time! Spend best moments.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may feel pressure to put something out in the world. Are you doing this because you have something to share? Or do you just feel obligated to prove your worth? Bring some amazing opportunities to connect with both romantic and business partners.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day brings you may be supposed to deal with old matters? If you still haven’t touched those, you might begin today in a stress due to deadline .Whether you finish it or not, relief will come in work later. Try to take care of fitness and the daily grind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may begin day in one of your famous moods, that low-energy place where you feel like everyone’s out to get you. Luckily things turn around quickly, and you’re in a totally different headspace. Enjoy some creative inspiration, romantic bliss or much needed quality time with your kids and spouse.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you have to start this day with overwhelmed thoughts of grabbing money. You have to do to get your house in order. Whether you’re hosting, selling, or just desperate to finally get things. Enjoy your peace of mind and soul.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you must be feeling overwhelmed with your parenting duties at home. Luckily things calm down when you’re finally able to get back into a flow. Talk around the neighborhood with a friend which gets you inspired and excited about the future.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you’re not quite sure what it is, but you can feel it in your gut. If you can’t shake the restlessness, a high intensity workout helps you shake off some of the bad vibes.  Be positive and optimist.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,456

