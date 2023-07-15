Search

Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 15 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may be looking at your career best to decide the greatest decisions. Care all who are at your nearest as friend or buddy. Be conscious of your health issues.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you need to follow suit certain rules and regulations of discipline. You have to pay close attention to the quality of your thoughts, the higher purpose of your words and the prophetic nature. Self-assessment often brings wonderful results.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to account for creativity and pleasure in life. You need to be encouraging for future ventures.  You have to look for the best workplace instantly. The challenges and crisis may bring you in depression.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may find life may seem romantic and pleasant. Start realizing your past mistakes. Focus will help you to achieve all set goals.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you must continue in serving and helping the suffered humanity. Keep it up the good work for the betterment and prosperity of all mankind. You are serving the masses with real conviction and belief.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

This day reminds you to challenge all competitors at workplace. Remember you need to be relaxing and composed. Don't get panic to face any challenging circumstances.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, always try to rethink and re-count you working for new projects. Start a new venture for securing job. Stay blessed and calm nowadays Try to retain and steadfast at present state.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have been providing timely and substantial help to all who have been suffering from basic facilities. It's high time to strengthen your belief and conviction.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you must start realizing real and credible help to all who seek your assistance. Your friendly nature and goodness by nature will pay you surprisingly. Life is harsh who make it and believe it but heaven for all who rate it pleasant.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you will be feeling depression and frustration for a while. Be positive and practical in terms of setting targets. Guide all who want your insight and guidance.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to realize your strengths as a performer. It's high time to accomplish your tasks but be calculated and determined. Plan a dinner outside with friends and family. Change is pivotal for your mindset.

Pisces: (February 18 -20 March)

This day reminds you to explore hidden and unexplored abilities for future's competitions. Allah Almighty has blessed you with lots of skills and strengths. Be conscious and focused to achieve your goals. Stay positive and connected with the commitment.

Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

09:02 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540

