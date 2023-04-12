Search

Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia 'invites' Sharif brothers for pilgrimage

Web Desk 09:23 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia from London on Wednesday night to perform pilgrimage.

The PML-N supremo left for his hotel from King Abdulaziz Airport. The seasoned politician, who is living in self-exile in Britain, will spend the last decade of Ramadan with his family members in Kingdom and will perform Umrah.

It was reported that Saudi Royal authorities invited the Sharif brothers for pilgrimage. The former PM and his daughter will be special guests of the royal family during their visit to Kingdom.

Sharif, 73, will stay in Doha for a few days before returning to the UK after Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's family is already in Jeddah, while the premier is likely to reach Saudi Arabia on the 26th of Ramadan.

Sharifs are scheduled to meet Saudi officials to discuss what the ruling party said are important matters.

Maryam Nawaz lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Meanwhile, rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sees Sharif’s visit with suspicion and called it a step towards back door deals. Several politicians claimed that the visit was aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in Pakistan’s internal matters.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mansoor Ali Khan clarifies why he edited out Maryam Nawaz's answer to BMW question

10:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Pakistani court announces first ever decision with ChatGPT help in 'sex case'

09:16 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in KP’s Bannu

05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Maryam Nawaz lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

04:05 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

01:56 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif's names feature in Dutch school book for corruption

09:55 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

