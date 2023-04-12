Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

RIYADH – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia from London on Wednesday night to perform pilgrimage.

The PML-N supremo left for his hotel from King Abdulaziz Airport. The seasoned politician, who is living in self-exile in Britain, will spend the last decade of Ramadan with his family members in Kingdom and will perform Umrah.

It was reported that Saudi Royal authorities invited the Sharif brothers for pilgrimage. The former PM and his daughter will be special guests of the royal family during their visit to Kingdom.

Sharif, 73, will stay in Doha for a few days before returning to the UK after Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's family is already in Jeddah, while the premier is likely to reach Saudi Arabia on the 26th of Ramadan.

Sharifs are scheduled to meet Saudi officials to discuss what the ruling party said are important matters.

Meanwhile, rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sees Sharif’s visit with suspicion and called it a step towards back door deals. Several politicians claimed that the visit was aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in Pakistan’s internal matters.