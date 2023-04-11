Maryam Nawaz lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

JEDDAH – Maryam Nawaz, the chief organiser and vice president of Pakistan Muslim League (N), along with her family arrived in Jeddah to perform Umrah and meet her father Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N workers led by General Secretary PML-N (Saudi Arabia Chapter) Malik Manzoor welcomed her on the airport with flowers.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz while departing shared a photo of her with a caption, “Allah Hafiz”.

She is joined by her husband Captain (r) Safdar Awan, her two daughters Mahnoor and Mehrunissa, her son Junaid and daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif, as well as Dr. Adnan, Chaudhry Munir, Raheel Munir, Sheikh Asif, and Mirza Javed.

During their visit, the Sharif family is expected to spend the last ten days of Ramazan in Makkah and Madinah and celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited both Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests.

Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Saudi Arabia from London and will also be a special guest of the royal family. Maryam Nawaz plans to meet with her father, the former prime minister, during her stay.