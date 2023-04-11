Search

WorldRamadanRamadan News

Saudi Arabia announces dates for Eidul Fitr holidays

Web Desk 04:26 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Saudi Arabia announces dates for Eidul Fitr holidays

RIYADH – With the formal announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, workers in Saudi Arabia may get ready for a lengthy Eid al-Fitr break.

The government has announced on Twitter that workers in the commercial and nonprofit sectors would get four days off starting at the conclusion of business on Thursday, April 20.

Hence, in addition to the typical Friday-Saturday weekend, workers will have a lengthy break before certain offices are slated to start work on Thursday, April 27.

The holy month of Ramadan, which started on March 23 in Saudi Arabia, comes to a close on Eidul-Fitr.

Here’s all you need to know about Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Iran’s Qari Younes Shahmoradi bags international Quran recitation contest in Saudi Arabia

04:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Ruet-e-Hilal announces expected date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

10:33 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies, resume flights

06:22 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia opts to join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as ties with China strengthens 

08:34 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, scores injured in Saudi Arabia's bus accident

10:19 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines about taking pictures at Holy Mosques

05:31 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in KP’s Bannu

05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: