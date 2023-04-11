Saudi Arabia announces dates for Eidul Fitr holidays

RIYADH – With the formal announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, workers in Saudi Arabia may get ready for a lengthy Eid al-Fitr break.

The government has announced on Twitter that workers in the commercial and nonprofit sectors would get four days off starting at the conclusion of business on Thursday, April 20.

Hence, in addition to the typical Friday-Saturday weekend, workers will have a lengthy break before certain offices are slated to start work on Thursday, April 27.

مواعيد إجازة #عيد_الفطر_المبارك للقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي. pic.twitter.com/XTjL0nqawj — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) April 10, 2023

The holy month of Ramadan, which started on March 23 in Saudi Arabia, comes to a close on Eidul-Fitr.