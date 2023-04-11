Maryam Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), departed for Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage.

She is joined by her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, her two daughters Mahnoor and Mehrunissa, her son Junaid, her daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif, as well as Dr. Adnan, Chaudhry Munir, Raheel Munir, Sheikh Asif, and Mirza Javed.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam shared the photo with a caption, “Allah Hafiz”.

During their visit, the Sharif family is expected to spend the last ten days of Ramazan in Mecca and Medina and celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited both Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests.

Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Saudi Arabia from London and will also be a special guest of the royal family. Maryam Nawaz plans to meet with her father, the former prime minister, during her stay.