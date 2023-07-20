Search

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may confront loss of a dearest friend. Remember life is uncertain and unclear for everyone. This may challenge your nerves and understanding but you will have to bear this loss. Your skills of communication will help you to overcome every challenge bravely. Keep it up the best work for acknowledgement.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will receive an unexpected a bonus of handsome amount in workplace. This will bring you an immense joy and pleasure. You have clear perspective in life. Start following your set goals to achieve. Be calm and stick to the prior tasks.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have been feeling shy over expression and confession of love. It's high time to confess and acknowledge the feeling of love for beloved .that this day may turn to be a sign of love for you. Try to improve your mental and physical strength. Just stay with your spouse and children tonight. Be relaxed and calm tonight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you need to adapt an attitude of acceptance while facing criticism. But you have to express sense of humor while talking with others. Your beloved will realize your sincerity and true love today. Focus your prior tasks.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring an immense vitae and motivation to deliver goods. You may very likely experience many hypocrite and insincere people. Some people will suffer due to this guise. Be realist and confront every crisis and pain with bravely and rationally. Be a leader and help all your friends at workplace.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you must be realist and positive to find a challenge at workplace created by your juniors. Your vision and insight will sort out all things. Create new and innovative ideas for the organization. Be positive and alert tonight.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it's very good that the way you interact with other people is of huge importance. You may find a position to help yourself reaching goals. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don't go your way. Be focused and determined to strive for goals.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your plans may be practical but you have to show the best energies for their achievements and accomplishments. It's not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor today. Keep your head calm and practical while confronting painful experiences.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, the harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. It is possible that you should take the hint and slow down a bit. If you take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world you'll start making progress again. Be realist and flexible in dealing with others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find an important time to improve yourself on every level. All challenges will be keep coming but patience and forbearance will resolve all issues. Try to a gear up  to achieve what you have desired in life.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18) 

Today, your honesty will reward you with huge gains. It is true that many times in the past you have pursued goals but you often face failure. Change you're thinking now to come pace with the world. Be Happy and blessed.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to try hard to accomplish all undone tasks. This incomplete work will add tormenting and pain. Have you learned the lessons of past mistakes? Stay blessed and safe.Be positive and smart to understand the situations.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.9 290.15
Euro EUR 316 322.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 197 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.5 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650

