Search

Lifestyle

Ayesha Chundrigar unveils Pakistan's first-ever animal rights anthem

Web Desk
06:49 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Ayesha Chundrigar unveils Pakistan's first-ever animal rights anthem
Source: Instagram

Ayesha Chundrigar is a force to be reckoned with in the realm of animal welfare in Pakistan. Recently, her groundbreaking animal rights anthem, "Hearts Beat The Same," has swept the internet scene, capturing hearts and sparking crucial conversations. This unique rap song, sung from the animals' perspective, resonates deeply with its poignant expression of their emotions.

Available now on Spotify, "Hearts Beat The Same" is a powerful collaboration between renowned philanthropist Ayesha Chundrigar, acclaimed actress and producer Sania Saeed, and talented vocalists Ali Allahditta, Hibah Hassan, and Moji. The rap segment, skillfully performed by Moji, adds a raw and impactful layer to the song.

Chundrigar's inspiration for the anthem stemmed from a profound moment during a delayed flight in 2018. Imagine animals expressing themselves – wouldn't they be rightfully angry and heartbroken? This powerful idea led to the creation a rap, the perfect medium to capture their emotions. Despite initial challenges, her unwavering determination brought together a talented team that crafted a compelling anthem.

In 2013, she established the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in Karachi, an organization renowned for its compassionate endeavours. ACF initiated a dedicated rescue ambulance service and operates a responsive rescue helpline.

As of 2020, the sanctuary accommodates 500 animals of diverse species, marking a significant milestone as Pakistan's inaugural animal shelter for street and homeless dogs, cats, and various other animals. The foundation is comprised of a dedicated team of seven core members, supplemented by a network of devoted volunteers.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2021/ayesha-chundrigar-condemns-dog-culling-in-karachi

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses desire to visit Pakistan

01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks ...

05:23 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar asks netizens to be “honest” about him performing for ...

12:25 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian ...

06:58 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Netflix brings Animal's unapologetic storytelling to Pakistan

09:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Farhan Saeed invites B Praak to Pakistan

Lifestyle

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

12:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ...

11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

11:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

‘Remain impartial and neutral,’ ECP directs security personnel in code of conduct for elections 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: