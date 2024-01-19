Ayesha Chundrigar unveils Pakistan's first-ever animal rights anthem

Ayesha Chundrigar is a force to be reckoned with in the realm of animal welfare in Pakistan. Recently, her groundbreaking animal rights anthem, "Hearts Beat The Same," has swept the internet scene, capturing hearts and sparking crucial conversations. This unique rap song, sung from the animals' perspective, resonates deeply with its poignant expression of their emotions.

Available now on Spotify, "Hearts Beat The Same" is a powerful collaboration between renowned philanthropist Ayesha Chundrigar, acclaimed actress and producer Sania Saeed, and talented vocalists Ali Allahditta, Hibah Hassan, and Moji. The rap segment, skillfully performed by Moji, adds a raw and impactful layer to the song.

Chundrigar's inspiration for the anthem stemmed from a profound moment during a delayed flight in 2018. Imagine animals expressing themselves – wouldn't they be rightfully angry and heartbroken? This powerful idea led to the creation a rap, the perfect medium to capture their emotions. Despite initial challenges, her unwavering determination brought together a talented team that crafted a compelling anthem.

In 2013, she established the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in Karachi, an organization renowned for its compassionate endeavours. ACF initiated a dedicated rescue ambulance service and operates a responsive rescue helpline.

As of 2020, the sanctuary accommodates 500 animals of diverse species, marking a significant milestone as Pakistan's inaugural animal shelter for street and homeless dogs, cats, and various other animals. The foundation is comprised of a dedicated team of seven core members, supplemented by a network of devoted volunteers.

