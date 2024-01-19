Search

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance celebrations at Ira-Nupur's Udaipur wedding

19 Jan, 2024
WATCH — Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance celebrations at Ira-Nupur's Udaipur wedding
NEW DELHI – Prepare for your heart to be captivated by Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's enchanting wedding video teaser. The couple, who celebrated their vows amidst the scenic Aravalli hills, shared a glimpse of their ceremony on Thursday night.

Opting for a mountainous celebration, the lovebirds exchanged heartfelt vows and later danced joyously, with Ira sharing the dance floor with her father Aamir Khan and mother Reena Dutta. Khan also danced alongside his ex-wife Reena Dutta and Nupur Shikhare's mother. The celebration continued as Junaid Khan, Aamir and Reena's son, joined in for a heartwarming group hug. Ira's aisle walk was accompanied by her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, while her cousin Zayn Marie officiated the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan expressed her excitement, "This is just a teaser, but neither Ethereal (Studio) nor we could wait. We desired to revel in the mountains with our loved ones, and that's exactly what we did. It felt like a dream amid nature, reminiscent of Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare, now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It's challenging to articulate all the love and emotions from that day, but fortunately, we have this video."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially tied the knot in Mumbai on January 3, followed by festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The star-studded Mumbai reception took place last week, attended by luminaries such as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and other prominent figures.

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

