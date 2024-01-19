‘Remain impartial and neutral,’ ECP directs security personnel in code of conduct for elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued code of conduct for security personnel deployed for election duty and provision of fool proof security during general elections 2024 scheduled to take place on Feb 8.

The ECP said that it will issue a separate code of conduct for armed forces and civil armed forces. It instructed the security personnel to remain impartial and neutral throughout the election process in general and during the voting process in particular.

It bars them from actin “in favour of or against any political party or candidate in any manner whatsoever and render their fullest cooperation to the Presiding Officer for maintenance of order and for ensuring un-interrupted voting on the polling station”.

The electoral watchdog directed them to perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of mandate assigned to police or “as the case may be the other Security Personnel to assist Election Commission of Pakistan in conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful General Elections-2024”.

“Assist Presiding Officer in smooth and effective discharge of his/her lawful duties as it is the primary responsibility of the Presiding Officer to keep order at the polling station and may remove and cause to be removed any person who misconduct himself / herseif at the polling station or fails to obey any laMul orders of the Presiding Officer,” read the code of conduct.

The ECP instructed the personnel to observe politeness and display immaculate behavior in dealing with voters and Polling staff, while remaining firm and just in dealing in accordance with the law while addressing any given situation.

“Ensure that peaceful, congenial, safe and conducive environment is provided to the voters outside the polling stations and voters are neither intimidated nor prevented from voting in any manner whatsoever,” it added.

“Frisk / Check each voter before entering premises of the polling station to ensure that no person can bring with himself/herself any weapon / explosive or undesirable item including mobile phones which could sabotage the polling process.”

“Be aware of the fact that polling agent of each candidate who observes the counting process is, by law, allowed to take copy of Form-45 (Result of the Count) and Form46 (Ballot Paper Account) from Presiding Officer. Similarly observer, if any who is present at the time of counting may also receive the aforesaid copies of the forms from the Presiding Officer,” it directed the security personnel.

Provide Security to the premises of the office of the Returning Officer till the completion of consolidation of results and ensure safe deposit of polling bags and other material in the strong room of the Commission, it added.

The security personnel has been directed not to disallow any eligible voter to enter the polling station.

“Not to arrest any person at the polling station unless explicitly instructed by the Presiding Officer to do so, and xii. Not to inter-fere in the counting process in any manner rather shall continue to provide peaceful environment outside the polling station for completion of counting process unless a mal-practice in counting process has been identified. ln that case, he shall inform his officer ln-Charge through the fastest means available, who will inform the Returning Officer,” read the code of conduct.