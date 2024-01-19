Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey qualifiers tomorrow

The Pakistani hockey team, competing in the current Paris Olympic Qualifiers, defeated Malaysia 3–3 in Oman to rescue a tie. The Shaheens needed the outcome in order to advance to the tournament's semifinals.

Ranked 13th throughout the game, Malaysia had three leads, but Pakistan resisted each time, tying the score. The Men in Green's goal scorers were Rana Waheed, Ammad Butt, and Khan Sufyan.

The captain scored the second goal with a world-class finish, juggling the puck expertly on the hockey stick during an open play. Ammad Butt is awarded man of the match at the end of the game.

In other developments, Great Britain defeated China 6-0, allowing Pakistan to advance for the semi-finals due to their superior position in the points table.

Previously, Pakistan defeated China 2-0. This came after a 6-1 loss to Great Britain, who had recently crushed opposing teams with their offensive prowess.

In the semifinals, Pakistan will now play Germany; a win against the world champions will guarantee Pakistan's spot in the summer Olympics.

Pakistan and Germany will face off in the semifinal on January 20. The Paris Olympics 2024 hockey tournament is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 9, 2024.

