Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf on Friday resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors (BoG).

He has sent his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is yet to take a decision in this regard. 

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but this is not how we can work as a team," he stated to the attendees of a committee meeting.

"Whoever the Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar] nominates [will take my place], that is up to him now," he said.

Ashraf had joined PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, 2023, when he succeeded Najam Sethi as head of the Management Committee.

Sports

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

