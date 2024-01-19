Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf on Friday resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors (BoG).

He has sent his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is yet to take a decision in this regard.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but this is not how we can work as a team," he stated to the attendees of a committee meeting.

"Whoever the Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar] nominates [will take my place], that is up to him now," he said.

Ashraf had joined PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, 2023, when he succeeded Najam Sethi as head of the Management Committee.