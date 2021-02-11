Ayesha Chundrigar condemns dog culling in Karachi
08:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Ayesha Chundrigar condemns dog culling in Karachi
KARACHI - Ayesha Chundrigar, an animal rights activist, has condemned the mass killings of stray dogs in in the port city. The activist spoke out about the people who instigated the violence against innocent street animals last weekend. She hopes to take on this ongoing problem by addressing Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC ) to prevent further animal harm.

As a response to the recent massacre of dogs in the DHA and Clifton area, she suggested a call to action against the persistent atrocities to create a lasting change in how street animals are treated. Chundrigar made the argument that most of the street dogs have been neutered and vaccinated already, thus killing them doesn’t serve much of a purpose. 

“I strongly, with all of my heart, condemn the senseless, brutal murder of stray dogs in Karachi that’s taking place. These are people’s pets and neighborhood dogs that are vaccinated and neutered", she added. 

 She requested the locals to remain vigilant and report if they see dog killings in this area. 

