Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension in latest contact between foreign ministers

Web Desk
05:15 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension in latest contact between foreign ministers
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tension flared up following the Tehran’s airstrikes in Balochistan, prompting retaliatory move from Pakistani forces. 

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart held telephonic conversation when they reached an understanding to cool down the situation, reports said.

FM Jilani is expected to inform the National Security Committee, which is holding its meeting today in Islamabad, about his discussion with the Iranian official. 

More to follow…

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:54 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan not interested in escalating Iran tension, FM Jilani tells ...

03:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

National Security Committee huddle to discuss Iran tension begins

03:04 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Passengers to pay 'additional fee' on domestic flights in Pakistan: ...

10:10 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Biden says Iran not well-liked in region after Pakistan airstrikes

12:25 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran reacts to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on terror camps across ...

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:39 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

From rumored romance to reality: Hania Aamir and Haider Mustehsan's "Dhanak" sets off fireworks

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: