Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension in latest contact between foreign ministers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tension flared up following the Tehran’s airstrikes in Balochistan, prompting retaliatory move from Pakistani forces.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart held telephonic conversation when they reached an understanding to cool down the situation, reports said.

FM Jilani is expected to inform the National Security Committee, which is holding its meeting today in Islamabad, about his discussion with the Iranian official.

More to follow…