Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged oversight on high-value watch sparks investigation

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at a German airport on allegations of not declaring a high-value timepiece intended for a charitable auction.

The Hollywood actor faced a three-hour delay at Munich airport, where an investigation into potential tax evasion was initiated, given that the luxury watch was slated for auction within the European Union (EU). Under EU regulations, individuals carrying "cash or certain valuable items" exceeding €10,000 (£8,580) are required to declare such assets.

Despite the regulation, sources revealed to CBS News that Schwarzenegger was not prompted to complete a declaration form. The actor, also known for his political career and environmental advocacy, eventually managed to settle the tax matter after encountering several obstacles. Technical issues with the initial card machine, coupled with the nearest bank closure and insufficient ATM withdrawal limits, led to delays. Customs officials had to bring a new card machine for the 76-year-old to complete the payment.

His spokesperson, in remarks to German tabloid Bild, characterized the airport incident as a "total comedy full of errors" that could potentially serve as material for a humorous police film. Despite the setbacks, an image published by Bild depicted a composed Schwarzenegger smiling and holding the watch box, accompanied by a note reading "For Austria."

Reports suggested that the watch, a custom creation by luxury brand Audemars Piguet for the Terminator star, was destined for auction at a fundraising dinner for The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, Austria. The fundraising event, set to take place at the Stanglwirt Hotel, highlighted offerings like "artworks, signed exhibits, and experiences from the worlds of sports and film."

An auction listing for the watch, as reported by Bild, emphasized its exclusivity as one of only 20 in existence and featured an image of Arnold in his iconic pose with the words "Arnold Classic." Bids for this unique timepiece were slated to start at €50,000.