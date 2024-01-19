Search

Lifestyle

Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged oversight on high-value watch sparks investigation

Web Desk
05:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged oversight on high-value watch sparks investigation
Source: Instagram

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at a German airport on allegations of not declaring a high-value timepiece intended for a charitable auction.

The Hollywood actor faced a three-hour delay at Munich airport, where an investigation into potential tax evasion was initiated, given that the luxury watch was slated for auction within the European Union (EU). Under EU regulations, individuals carrying "cash or certain valuable items" exceeding €10,000 (£8,580) are required to declare such assets.

Despite the regulation, sources revealed to CBS News that Schwarzenegger was not prompted to complete a declaration form. The actor, also known for his political career and environmental advocacy, eventually managed to settle the tax matter after encountering several obstacles. Technical issues with the initial card machine, coupled with the nearest bank closure and insufficient ATM withdrawal limits, led to delays. Customs officials had to bring a new card machine for the 76-year-old to complete the payment.

His spokesperson, in remarks to German tabloid Bild, characterized the airport incident as a "total comedy full of errors" that could potentially serve as material for a humorous police film. Despite the setbacks, an image published by Bild depicted a composed Schwarzenegger smiling and holding the watch box, accompanied by a note reading "For Austria."

Reports suggested that the watch, a custom creation by luxury brand Audemars Piguet for the Terminator star, was destined for auction at a fundraising dinner for The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, Austria. The fundraising event, set to take place at the Stanglwirt Hotel, highlighted offerings like "artworks, signed exhibits, and experiences from the worlds of sports and film."

An auction listing for the watch, as reported by Bild, emphasized its exclusivity as one of only 20 in existence and featured an image of Arnold in his iconic pose with the words "Arnold Classic." Bids for this unique timepiece were slated to start at €50,000.

Shilpa Shetty recalls being pushed by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s security on Shehnaaz Gill show

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ...

08:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Imran Abbas swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on ...

11:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

05:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is ...

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

11:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Jurmana'

Lifestyle

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new ...

11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian ...

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

11:27 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Dua Lipa chastises world leaders for not doing enough to implement ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: