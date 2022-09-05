Ushna Shah's new bold video sets internet on fire
Share
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.
However, the Bashir Momin actor has fallen prey to insensitive comments and moral policing. Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, she created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit and posted pictures online.
Taking to Instagram, Shah was spotted in a sizzling avatar as she donned a stunning silk dress and flaunted her stunning wardrobe choices on social media.
"The face-card never declines ????
???? @thejungle__official @anushawasim
#ushnashah #silkdress #ushna #ootd #potd #pakistaniinvienna", captioned the Dua actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ushna Shah's new drama serial 'Habs' has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.
Ushna Shah shares a heart-wrenching video of ... 04:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan Army 'aghast' at Imran Khan's 'defamatory, uncalled for' ...05:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
-
-
- IHC CJ expresses displeasure over Imran Khan’s remarks about ...03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan says government delaying elections to appoint ...03:16 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
-
- Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Hira Mani and Raafay Israr tease fans with upcoming song10:23 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022