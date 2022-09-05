Ushna Shah's new bold video sets internet on fire

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

However, the Bashir Momin actor has fallen prey to insensitive comments and moral policing. Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, she created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit and posted pictures online.

Taking to Instagram, Shah was spotted in a sizzling avatar as she donned a stunning silk dress and flaunted her stunning wardrobe choices on social media.

"The face-card never declines

???? @thejungle__official @anushawasim

#ushnashah #silkdress #ushna #ootd #potd #pakistaniinvienna", captioned the Dua actor.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's new drama serial 'Habs' has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.