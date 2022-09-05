Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the internet
Web Desk
05:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the internet
Source: Sabeeka Imam (Instagram)
Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains. The British-Pakistani supermodel has many jewels to her crown given she had been a dazzling star of the fashion vicinity for several years now.

This time around, Sabeeka was spotted vacationing and needless to say, the diva was spotted having the time of her life whilst flaunting bold and stylish outfits.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared gorgeous pictures from her uber-stylish vacation leaving her fan following swooning. She even left some eyebrows raised with her huqqa smoking candid pictures.

"I'm not tryna fall in love... I just came here for the shisha ????❤", captioned the super model.

On the work front, Imam is currently showcasing her acting skills in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.

