Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the internet
Share
Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains. The British-Pakistani supermodel has many jewels to her crown given she had been a dazzling star of the fashion vicinity for several years now.
This time around, Sabeeka was spotted vacationing and needless to say, the diva was spotted having the time of her life whilst flaunting bold and stylish outfits.
Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared gorgeous pictures from her uber-stylish vacation leaving her fan following swooning. She even left some eyebrows raised with her huqqa smoking candid pictures.
"I'm not tryna fall in love... I just came here for the shisha ????❤", captioned the super model.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Imam is currently showcasing her acting skills in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.
Sabeeka Imam explores the beauty of Baku 02:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
The British-Pakistani supermodel Sabeeka Imam has proven herself in the fashion industry. With many jewels to her ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Sarah and Falak steal hearts with latest travel vlog08:05 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins over internet06:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022