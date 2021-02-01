Three terrorists killed in IBO close to Pak-Afghan border
RAWALPINDI – Security forces Monday killed three terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation conducted to thwart an infiltration attempt by terrorists, close to Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir.
According to ISPR, the militants were killed during exchange of fire. Terrorists have been identified as Abid and Yousaf Khan, both residents of Swat, and Abdul Sattar, resident of Mardan.
Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and grenades were also recovered.
These terrorists remained involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019. These terrorists had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, however they were timely engaged and killed.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat menace of terrorism from the area, said the military’s media wing.
