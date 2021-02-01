Karachi man handed death sentence for raping 6-year-old girl
09:21 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Karachi man handed death sentence for raping 6-year-old girl
KARACHI – A sessions court awarded on Monday death sentence to a man for raping a six-year-old child back in 2015.

The suspect was arrested by Saeedabad police a year back during a raid after long hide and seek. He had confessed to the crime. 

The judge in his remarks termed the crime horrendous, scary and alarming, adding that it did not only violate the body of the minor girl but also inflect mental stress on the victim.

He said that the entire society is horrified and traumatized due to the crime. 

The court has ordered the convicted person to pay Rs500,000 to the family of the child.

Last year in December, President Arif Alvi approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex offenders.

As per the ordinance, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis, and will dispose off the rape cases within four months.

The ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorized to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

The ordinance introduced strict punishment such as chemical castration and death penalty for the rapists. Other penalties also include imprisonment for 10 years to life.

