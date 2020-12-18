Maria Sharapova officially engaged to millionaire bf
NEW YORK – Tennis star Maria Sharapova on Friday announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

The five-time Grand Slam winner took to Instagram to make the announcement with her pictures with Gilkes.

"I said yes from the first day. This was our little secret. wasn't it, " she wrote.

Alexander Mark Heming Gilkes is a British businessman. He is the co-founder of Squared Circles, launched in 2020, and was the co-founder and president of Paddle8 from 2011 to 2018.

The 40-year-old millionaire is also a close friend of Prince Harry and Prince William.

