Ferozsons Laboratories conducts public awareness campaign for World Heart Day 2020

LAHORE - Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of death in Pakistan. On the occasion of World Heart Day, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a leading pharma, and medical device company, following complete SOP’s, organized online public awareness sessions and walks across the country in collaboration with leading healthcare institutions such as the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS), Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

To promote heart health within the organization, the Ferozsons cardiology division, also held an awareness walk at the company headquarters in Lahore.

The walk conducted in collaboration with the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) and the Pakistan Cardiac Society Karachi Chapter was led by Prof. Abdul Rasheed, Prof. Khalida Soomro, Prof. Mansoor Ahmed, and Associate Prof. Riffat Sultana. Overall, 14 medical institutions across the country took part in these activities, where regional experts spoke about how to lead a healthy life by taking special care of one’s heart.

Dr Sumera Nasim from the KIHD stressed the importance of eating from all food groups but in moderate quantities. She added that we must reduce the intake of salt to less than one teaspoon per day. Dr Sanam Khawaja from the NICVD stated that including just 30-45 minutes of walk to your lifestyle helps control blood pressure, reduces the risks of developing cardiovascular disease, and possibly decreases the chance of prostate, breast, and uterine cancers as well.

An online webinar was conducted for public awareness in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society (Karachi Chapter) and GO RED for Women Society before the World Heart Day.

CVDs are the number one cause of death globally. Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, and physical inactivity using population-wide strategies.

In addition to producing medications to treat cardiometabolic diseases including hypertension, diabetes, angina, and heart failure, Ferozsons has partnered with the Boston Scientific Corporation, the world’s leading medical device manufacturer, to provide the latest devices to treat coronary artery disease and arrhythmia. Being a patient-centric company, Ferozsons works with leading cardiac experts and institutes of the country to spread awareness towards the prevention of heart disease.