Pakistan ranked 24th in the world on unemployment index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has an unemployment rate of 6.5%, ranking 24th in the world, according to the unemployment statistics published by the World of Statistics.

Statistics show that Nigeria has the highest unemployment rate of 33.3 percent in the world. South Africa came in second with 32.9 percent unemployment rate and Bosnia and Herzegovina third with an unemployment rate of 29.28 percent.

According to data, 3.8% of individuals in the Great Britain and 3.7% of people in the United States are seeking work, whereas 15.55% of people in Iraq and 13.3% of people in Afghanistan are unemployed.

Bangladesh was ranked 34th on the unemployment index with 4.7% unemployment rate, while China and Canada registered 5.2% unemployment rate each.

Qatar has the lowest unemployment rate of 0.1%.