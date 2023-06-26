Search

Indian remake of super hit 'Pasoori' sparks anger among Pakistanis

Web Desk 05:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

A day after the release of the teaser for "Pasoori Nu," the Indian remake of singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's global hit, the full music video has made its way onto YouTube and other music streaming platforms. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the rendition features lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who showcase their on-screen chemistry while mouthing the reworked Hindi lyrics.

In the music video, Aaryan and Advani don matching attire as they provide glimpses of their upcoming film. The original song, sung in Punjabi and Urdu, has received a Bollywood makeover for "Satyaprem Ki Katha." The remake, with music by Rochak Kohli and Sethi, and lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Sethi, incorporates a new bridge, minor chorus alterations, and previously unheard instrumentation.

However, critics argue that the remake falls short of capturing the simplicity and magic of the original. With Arijit Singh's vocals leading the track, the changes made to the song create a disjointed and peculiar hybrid of various Bollywood tracks. The emotional depth and anguish that Sethi and Gill effortlessly conveyed in the original have been replaced with feelings of desire. While "Pasoori Nu" pays homage to its predecessor, it cannot replace the impact of the original "Pasoori."

Following the release of the song, the makers of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" promoted it with the message, "Presenting the song Pasoori Nu from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Relive the global hit! Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha…"

The news of the Coke Studio remake sparked outrage on Pakistani social media platforms. Fans expressed their objection to Bollywood transforming the heartfelt lyrics of "Pasoori" into a romantic ballad. 

Lollywood actress Rabya Kulsoom and Amar Khan also called out Bollywood's hypocrisy, pointing out the industry's practice of "banning" Pakistani actors while shamelessly rehashing our musical hits.

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" revolves around the character Satyaprem, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who hails from Gujarat and is desperately seeking marriage. He eventually finds true love in the character of Katha, played by Kiara Advani. The film showcases their endearing love story and is set to hit theatres on June 29.

Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala 'to recreate' Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

