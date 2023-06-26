Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumes charge as acting president

ISLAMBAD – Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assumed charge as acting president after Dr Arif Alvi went to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Immediately assuming the office, Sanjrani signed into law the Finance Bill 2023, which was approved by the National Assembly on Sunday.

The acting president is also expected to sign the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, which paves a way for former premier Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen’s return to politics.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division issued a notification for the appointment of Sanjrani as acting president.