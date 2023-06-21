Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala 'to recreate' Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

Kartik Aaryan, a popular actor in Indian cinema, and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala have made an unexpected decision to recreate the hit Pakistani song "Pasoori" for their upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha." This romantic film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, features Aaryan alongside the talented Kiara Advani and is scheduled for release on June 28.

As per reports of Bollywood Hungama, the intention behind recreating "Pasoori" is to capture the magic and immense popularity of the original song while infusing it with their own creative interpretation. The team has meticulously planned a two-day shoot in Mumbai to bring their final "masterpiece" to the audience during the release week.

The music of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has already become a major highlight of the film. The team has already released three consecutive songs, which have received a positive response from the audience.

"Pasoori" originally gained immense popularity as a single featured in the sixth episode of Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan. The song was performed by the acclaimed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and introduced the talented vocalist Shae Gill. Upon its release on February 6, 2022, the song became viral, captivating audiences worldwide.

In 2022, "Pasoori" became the most-streamed Pakistani song globally and locally, according to Spotify. It was also identified as the most-searched song in the world that year, as per Google Trends' Year in Search 2022 report.