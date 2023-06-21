Search

PakistanViral

Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?

Web Desk 03:46 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?
Source: @TheOverseasPak

WINNIPEG – A massive search and rescue operation is underway in mid-Atlantic after a submarine with five tourists on board went missing during an expedition to find the remains of Titanic.

US and Canadian state agencies, navies, and private deep-sea firms are taking part in the operation as missing watercraft holds five people including two Pakistanis.

The two Pakistanis have been identified as Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who were in craft named Titan that holds back oxygen to sustain its passengers for up to four days in an emergency. Their family has also confirmed they are on board. 

Who is Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman?

Shahzada Dawood is vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, which has invested in fertilisers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. 

The Pakistan-born billionaire lives in Britain with his wife and two children. His interests include wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats.

His 19-year-old son Suleman is a fan of science fiction literature, according to a statement from the Dawood Group.

The other tourist of the missing submarine include British billionaire Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet

What is the per person cost for submarine trip?

The tourist expedition costs $250,000 per person.  

Submarine with two Pakistanis goes missing during expedition to find Titanic wreck

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani scientist detects key ingredient for life beyond earth

02:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Submarine with two Pakistanis goes missing during expedition to find Titanic wreck

11:33 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistani-British journalist George Fulton bids farewell to Pakistan

08:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistani forces kill TTP most wanted commander among 3 militants in Darra Adam Khel

09:18 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistani businesswoman nominated for Global Woman Inspiration Award in UK

11:42 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Want to buy airport? Here's one in England up for sale

04:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: