Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?

WINNIPEG – A massive search and rescue operation is underway in mid-Atlantic after a submarine with five tourists on board went missing during an expedition to find the remains of Titanic.

US and Canadian state agencies, navies, and private deep-sea firms are taking part in the operation as missing watercraft holds five people including two Pakistanis.

The two Pakistanis have been identified as Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who were in craft named Titan that holds back oxygen to sustain its passengers for up to four days in an emergency. Their family has also confirmed they are on board.

Who is Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman?

Shahzada Dawood is vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, which has invested in fertilisers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.

The Pakistan-born billionaire lives in Britain with his wife and two children. His interests include wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats.

His 19-year-old son Suleman is a fan of science fiction literature, according to a statement from the Dawood Group.

The other tourist of the missing submarine include British billionaire Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet

What is the per person cost for submarine trip?

The tourist expedition costs $250,000 per person.