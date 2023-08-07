Pakistan launches new tourism project to attract international travellers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently inaugurated a novel initiative aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s captivating tourist destinations to a global audience.

According to state media, the project’s goal is to provide accurate and enticing information about Pakistan’s attractions to international travellers who are keen on exploring the country.

Dubbed “Salam Pakistan,” this tourism brand has been conceived to shape the perception of Pakistan as a welcoming, secure, and delightful destination. It will spotlight a diverse range of tourism spots, from picturesque mountains and lakes to sites of profound cultural, religious, and historical significance. The project will also spotlight the array of culinary offerings, lodging options, transportation modes, and infrastructural amenities that Pakistan offers to its visitors.

During the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister emphasised the abundant natural beauty that graces Pakistan’s northern regions, citing the potential to transform these assets into significant opportunities.

A newly launched electronic portal has been introduced to facilitate tourists, featuring comprehensive information about the country’s top 20 tourist hotspots. These include renowned locations like K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar Fort, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley, and Mohenjo-Daro.

The e-portal provides tourists with insights into beaches, waterfalls, natural landscapes, festivals, spiritual journeys, and eco-tourism opportunities.

The Pakistan Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) revealed that the country’s tourism sector contributed $2.5 billion in revenue during 2022, with projections anticipating this figure to rise to $4 billion within the next four years.