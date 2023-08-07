Nigerian ambassador visits Ejad House Lahore to establish Nigeria-Pakistan Tech Cooperation

Last week, Ejad Labs had the honour of hosting the Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan, His Excellency Mohammad Abioye, at Ejad House, Lahore. The exclusive gathering aimed to foster B2B collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan, bringing together esteemed industry leaders, tech experts, and entrepreneurs.
The event saw prominent figures including Businessman Tahir Qureshi & Danial Qureshi, CTO InvoZone Naveed ul Aziz, Founder ELO Umar Qamar, Badar Islam from Remotebase, Founder Coconut Studio Tahir Bhatti, and experts Azfar Shahid, Zeeshan Sultan, Babar Saleem Malik, among others. The gathering was hosted by Ejad Labs CEO Arzish Azam, COO Mehroz Azam, and their team.
Ejad Labs, known for driving 8 successful international Pakistan Tech Summits across Europe, North America, and the Middle East and takes immense pride in extending its brand to Africa, especially to Nigeria, with the invaluable support of His Excellency. The mission is to bring high-quality events to Nigeria, promoting innovation and mutual progress. By forging new paths of collaboration and synergies, the organizations aims to strengthen the bonds between the two nations.
Ejad Labs is the parent company that successfully created Future Fest, Pakistan's largest tech event since 2022, played a significant role in bringing together renowned companies such as Binance, Epic, KuCoin, Google Developers, Payoneer, Careem, Swvl, S&P, AlGooru, AZM, Classera, Diggipacks, Elm, Hala, ILSA, Mozn, NANA, Noon, Qoyod, Salasa, Salla, Squadio, Takadao, Tracking.me, and Unifonic. The event successfully gathered 50,000+ attendees and 300+ speakers from around the world, with support from more than 900 partners and sponsors. Future Fest 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 26-28, 2024 at Expo Center Lahore.
Ejad House, Pakistan's First Innovative Community Living Space, stands as a sanctuary in the heart of Lahore, nurturing brilliance and fostering connections. This unique space embraces individuals from diverse backgrounds united in their pursuit of excellence. Ejad House serves as a safe space where creativity flourishes, and ideas are nurtured to take flight and reach new heights.
With the successful visit of the Nigerian ambassador, Ejad Labs is excited to pave the way for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan, creating opportunities for innovation and growth across borders.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.