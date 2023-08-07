Nigerian ambassador visits Ejad House Lahore to establish Nigeria-Pakistan Tech Cooperation

Last week, Ejad Labs had the honour of hosting the Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan, His Excellency Mohammad Abioye, at Ejad House, Lahore. The exclusive gathering aimed to foster B2B collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan, bringing together esteemed industry leaders, tech experts, and entrepreneurs.

The event saw prominent figures including Businessman Tahir Qureshi & Danial Qureshi, CTO InvoZone Naveed ul Aziz, Founder ELO Umar Qamar, Badar Islam from Remotebase, Founder Coconut Studio Tahir Bhatti, and experts Azfar Shahid, Zeeshan Sultan, Babar Saleem Malik, among others. The gathering was hosted by Ejad Labs CEO Arzish Azam, COO Mehroz Azam, and their team.

Ejad Labs, known for driving 8 successful international Pakistan Tech Summits across Europe, North America, and the Middle East and takes immense pride in extending its brand to Africa, especially to Nigeria, with the invaluable support of His Excellency. The mission is to bring high-quality events to Nigeria, promoting innovation and mutual progress. By forging new paths of collaboration and synergies, the organizations aims to strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

Ejad Labs is the parent company that successfully created Future Fest, Pakistan's largest tech event since 2022, played a significant role in bringing together renowned companies such as Binance, Epic, KuCoin, Google Developers, Payoneer, Careem, Swvl, S&P, AlGooru, AZM, Classera, Diggipacks, Elm, Hala, ILSA, Mozn, NANA, Noon, Qoyod, Salasa, Salla, Squadio, Takadao, Tracking.me, and Unifonic. The event successfully gathered 50,000+ attendees and 300+ speakers from around the world, with support from more than 900 partners and sponsors. Future Fest 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 26-28, 2024 at Expo Center Lahore.

Ejad House, Pakistan's First Innovative Community Living Space, stands as a sanctuary in the heart of Lahore, nurturing brilliance and fostering connections. This unique space embraces individuals from diverse backgrounds united in their pursuit of excellence. Ejad House serves as a safe space where creativity flourishes, and ideas are nurtured to take flight and reach new heights.

With the successful visit of the Nigerian ambassador, Ejad Labs is excited to pave the way for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan, creating opportunities for innovation and growth across borders.