Search

Technology

Dubai Crypto Expo to spotlight BST Token, Islamic principles

Web Desk
04:25 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Dubai Crypto Expo to spotlight BST Token, Islamic principles

Dubai's Crypto Expo 2023, set for September 20-21, will unveil The Blue Sapphire Token (BST) by BST Gemstones Trading 'LLC, emphasizing Dubai's role in cryptocurrency and showcasing the latest digital currencies and gems, all while highlighting BST's adherence to Islamic principles.

Azim Abdul Latif, BST Group's chairman, and his team members, while addressing the media, emphasized the significance of Kashmiri Blue Sapphire's trade.

During the crypto expo, BST Gemstones specializing in Kashmiri Blue Sapphire, will introduce a cryptocurrency known as The Blue Sapphire token (BST).

Digital currency, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrency have propelled the world to new frontiers. This year's Crypto Expo will feature the world's leading and most coveted cryptocurrencies and gemstones, with active participation from companies handling both digital and physical assets.

The Crypto Expo 2023 scheduled to take place at the Dubai Festival Arena will see traders and companies from around the world converging to set up their booths.

The company is taking groundbreaking measures by combining intricate scientific research with advanced technology to enhance the quality of life.

During Latif's talks, the emphasis centered on showcasing the trade and importance of Kashmiri Blue Sapphire. Additionally, there was in-depth discussion about the expected success of the BS Token upon its market launch.

As the market value of Kashmiri Sapphire rises, the value of the Blue Sapphire Token will also experience a parallel increase.

In conversations with the media, Azim and other BST Group representatives emphasized that the Blue Sapphire Token aligns with Islamic values and principles, supported by a fatwa issued by Islamic scholars. Thus, the choice was made to introduce it at the Crypto Expo.

In the domain of gemstones, Kashmiri sapphire occupies a distinct position. The BS Token isn't just another cryptocurrency; rather, it marks a groundbreaking evolution in the precious stone trade.

Dr. Farooq Abdal emphasizes that the token isn't limited to its launch at the Crypto Expo; it will also be presented to a global audience. Additionally, during their speeches at the Crypto Expo, the company's founders, Dr. Farooq Abdal and Dr. Umair Mehmood, will elaborate on how it aims to gain traction and promote tokenization worldwide.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

10:45 PM | 19 May, 2023

EU states approve first complete set of crypto rules

04:14 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

How to buy Crypto in Pakistan - an introductory guide

09:15 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

Samsung Pakistan Showcases Its Knox Business Solutions, New Galaxy Z ...

10:30 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

Bagallery to host yet again Pakistan’s biggest fashion & beauty ...

03:10 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

Dubai Expo 2020 visitor review: Pakistan, Emirates' pavilions steal ...

03:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

Waqar Zaka dares PM Imran amid legal row over crypto ban

Advertisement

Latest

09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq Raat"

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: