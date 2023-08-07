Türkiye condoles with Pakistan after deadly train derailment that killed 30

Türkiye has expressed condolences to Pakistan as over two dozen people died while dozens injured in a horrific train derailment incident near NawabShah.

In a statement, Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said “We learned with great sorrow the loss of many lives due to the derailment of the Karachi-Rawalpindi passenger train in Pakistan”.

Pakistan’s brotherly nation prayed for those who lost their lives, extended condolences and foremost to the relatives of the deceased as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 injured when eight coaches of the Hazara Express train derailed near Nawabshah on Sunday. Rawalpindi-bound train derailed near Sarhari Railway Station. Emergency was declared at People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah and nearby medical facilities.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique hinted at possibility of sabotage or a mechanical fault in the tragedy while top officials of Railways were directed to investigate the tragedy.