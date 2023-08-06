At least 30 killed, 80 injured as Hazara Express train derails near Nawabshah

KARACHI – At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 injured when eight coaches of Hazara Express train derailed near Nawabshah on Sunday.

Media reports suggest the Rawalpindi-bound train derailed near Sarhari Railway Station. Local police and rescuers arrived at the scene and began the rescue operation.

Emergency was defclared at People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah and nearby medical facilities.

Following the accident, the traffic on the up track was suspended.

Clips shared online showed local residents and passengers removing bodies from the train.

Officials told the local media that the cause of the derailment was not known yet.

More to follow...