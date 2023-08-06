At least 30 killed, 80 injured as Hazara Express train derails near Nawabshah

KARACHI – At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 injured when eight coaches of Hazara Express train derailed near Nawabshah on Sunday.
Media reports suggest the Rawalpindi-bound train derailed near Sarhari Railway Station. Local police and rescuers arrived at the scene and began the rescue operation.
Emergency was defclared at People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah and nearby medical facilities.
Following the accident, the traffic on the up track was suspended.
Clips shared online showed local residents and passengers removing bodies from the train.
11 died in train accident Nawabshah , more than 100 injured !#Nawabshah #TRAIN #HazaraExpress pic.twitter.com/gxknP2m4jG— Shehzad Qureshi (@ShehxadGulHasen) August 6, 2023
Officials told the local media that the cause of the derailment was not known yet.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
