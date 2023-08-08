Traveling to Greece? Read this for seamless entry to tourist site Acropolis

ATHENS - Authorities in Greece have decided to limit the number of visitors to its historic monument of the Acropolis.
If you are also planning to visit the site, you must know that a limited number of daily visitors will be permitted to enter the Acropolis from September 4 onwards and the entry will be organized into time zones.
Lina Mendoni, the Culture Minister, detailed that daily visitors to the Athens monument will be limited to 20,000 visitors per day, while entry will be permitted from 8 am until 8 pm.
“There is a very high demand and it is completely normal and understandable. The Acropolis… is a world symbol. Therefore, anyone who comes to Athens wants to visit it,” Mendoni said recently.
The minister admitted that tourism was beneficial for the country’s economy, but highlighted that it was crucial “to see how over-tourism will not damage the monument.”
The national plan to implement an entry system that limits the time daily visitors can enter the monument comes as 22,000 to 23,000 visitors were recorded at Acropolis in one day alone.
The new plan foresees that visitor numbers will be limited by the hour, with some visitors being permitted to enter from 8 am to 9 am; however, the minister has confirmed that visitors will be allowed to spend as much time at the site as they want.
The minister detailed that half of the Acropolis’ foot traffic currently arrives between 8 a.m. and noon and under the new system, 3,000 people will be granted access from 8-9 a.m., 2,000 during the next hour and the allowed number of visitors will vary during the rest of the day.
“The measure will address the need to protect the monument, which is the main thing for us, as well as (improving) visitors’ experience of the site,” she added.
The minister said similar caps will be imposed for other popular archaeological sites and added that for the Acropolis, the decision was made after consultations with tour and cruise operators.
The Acropolis of Athens, Greece, is a remarkable ancient citadel perched on a rocky outcrop. Dominated by the iconic Parthenon, a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena, the site boasts unparalleled architectural and historical significance, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of ancient Greece. Greece’s statistical authority estimated that over 3 million people visited the site last year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
